1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.180-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $459.75 million-$480.65 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.21 million.1-800-FLOWERS.COM also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.750-1.800 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.
NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,199. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18.
In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $572,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,992,686.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,516,581 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
