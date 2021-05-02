10,310 Shares in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Matrix Service by 17.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Matrix Service by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 30,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

MTRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $13.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $350.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

