$12.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to post sales of $12.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.65 billion and the highest is $12.94 billion. Accenture posted sales of $10.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $49.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.59 billion to $49.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $52.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.33 billion to $53.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.97. 1,969,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,266. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.22 and its 200-day moving average is $255.81. The company has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $174.94 and a fifty-two week high of $293.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

