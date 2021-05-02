12,123 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Bought by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.