131 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $600.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $280.84 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $563.65 and a 200 day moving average of $544.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

