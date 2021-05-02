134,459 Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Bought by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 134,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 447,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $50.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $753,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 18,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $863,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,052.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.39.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

