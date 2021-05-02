136,418 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 136,418 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,679,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 157,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 94,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.