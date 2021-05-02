14,988 Shares in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.11% of The Joint at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth about $3,848,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Joint by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,652 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Joint during the 4th quarter valued at $1,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $1,490,522.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,191,470.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,975.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Joint stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $55.48. 107,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,656. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $790.98 million, a P/E ratio of 205.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. Analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

