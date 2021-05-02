$150.03 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to announce $150.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.33 million to $150.68 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $179.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $731.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $605.49 million to $977.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $636.23 million, with estimates ranging from $632.88 million to $639.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 43.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $783,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $2,124,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $20.79. 401,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,559. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

