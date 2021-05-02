1,572 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.32%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

