15,800 Shares in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Purchased by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 85,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRT opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,137.86, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

