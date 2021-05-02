1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

1st Source stock opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.15. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Equities analysts expect that 1st Source will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

In other news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in 1st Source by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

