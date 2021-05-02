$2.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report earnings per share of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the lowest is $1.92. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $10.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.29 to $11.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $927,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 128,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,559,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $16.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.33. 7,121,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $96.73 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

