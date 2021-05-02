$2.53 EPS Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce earnings per share of $2.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the lowest is $2.31. Target posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 328.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

Target stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $207.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,158. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

