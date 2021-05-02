$248.72 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce sales of $248.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.93 million and the highest is $252.86 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $216.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.69.

Jack in the Box stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.65. 265,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,924. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.32. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $121.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

