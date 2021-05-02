$250.09 Million in Sales Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post $250.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.42 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $159.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%.

PLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.96.

In other news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,303.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,579 shares of company stock worth $1,157,913. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

PLAY traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $45.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,408. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

