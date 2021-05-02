2,610 Shares in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Acquired by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

DIN stock opened at $96.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $98.75.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIN shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

