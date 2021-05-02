$3.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to post $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.50 billion to $15.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.65.

ITW traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.46. 1,594,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,028. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $148.66 and a 52 week high of $235.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

