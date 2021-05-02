$3.92 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to announce $3.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Arvinas posted sales of $6.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $16.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $25.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.48 million, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Arvinas stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $3,292,103.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 458,362 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,800,000 after purchasing an additional 439,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $21,907,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

