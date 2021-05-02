$3.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.49 and the highest is $4.59. Lennox International reported earnings of $2.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $11.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $14.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

LII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.42.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $322,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total value of $104,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,557 shares of company stock worth $7,768,579 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP bought a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

LII stock traded down $5.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.34. The company had a trading volume of 239,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,947. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.33. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $173.24 and a fifty-two week high of $348.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

