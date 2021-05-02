30,000 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

BAC opened at $40.53 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a market cap of $349.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

