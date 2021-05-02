$333.01 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report $333.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $321.20 million to $339.54 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $281.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,745,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,910. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

