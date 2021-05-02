$396.93 Million in Sales Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce $396.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $427.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $364.00 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $757.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The company had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,380.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $36.51. 632,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,538. PDC Energy has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

