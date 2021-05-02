3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TGOPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

TGOPY stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

