3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $197.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

