$4.04 EPS Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.79. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings of $2.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $14.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.93 to $14.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.71 to $17.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.79.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.81. 1,063,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $140.01 and a 12 month high of $323.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

