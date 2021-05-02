41,564 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,672,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,883,000 after purchasing an additional 408,670 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 281,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after buying an additional 27,373 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.94.

NYSE:SPG opened at $121.74 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

