$44.84 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will report $44.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.13 million and the highest is $46.55 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $42.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $195.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.70 million to $204.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $266.65 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $329.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

CLVS traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,447,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,492,530. The company has a market cap of $621.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 66.7% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.