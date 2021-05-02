$5.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to announce sales of $5.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.34 billion and the lowest is $5.00 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $4.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $21.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $21.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $23.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after purchasing an additional 196,770 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.09. 3,674,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,757. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $228.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

