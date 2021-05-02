5,000 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Purchased by Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $222.94. 1,289,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,452. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

