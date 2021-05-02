53,386 Shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHNG. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,505,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,268,000 after acquiring an additional 91,246 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $4,884,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $6,188,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $22.95 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

