$544.94 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will report $544.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.00 million and the highest is $595.90 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $585.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

NYSE PEAK traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $34.34. 2,900,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,671. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.