$57.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post $57.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.83 billion to $63.68 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $32.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $228.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.98 billion to $256.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $243.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $217.27 billion to $266.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.12.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.24. 30,518,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,115,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.04. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

