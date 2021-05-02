$6.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report $6.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.25 billion and the highest is $6.45 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $26.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.77 billion to $26.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.73 billion to $27.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $114.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.