$6.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to post sales of $6.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.68 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $5.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $27.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $27.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $28.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,103,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.55.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 859.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 45,709 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $1,473,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.