65,000 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Purchased by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Broadstone Net Lease comprises approximately 1.7% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,327. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit