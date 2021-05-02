65,000 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Purchased by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Broadstone Net Lease comprises approximately 1.7% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,327. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

