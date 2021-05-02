$72.03 Million in Sales Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will post sales of $72.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.77 million and the highest is $74.67 million. Wingstop reported sales of $66.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $289.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.30 million to $296.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $334.22 million, with estimates ranging from $320.43 million to $347.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.88.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,448,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,154,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wingstop by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,997,000 after acquiring an additional 56,529 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,056,000 after acquiring an additional 56,436 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Wingstop by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,053,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $38,435,000.

Shares of WING stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.41. 441,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,881. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.47. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

