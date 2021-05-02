$734.59 Million in Sales Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post $734.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $743.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $726.30 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $626.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.33.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,920.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $3.64 on Thursday, hitting $548.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,183. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $266.00 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 95.64, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $508.38 and its 200-day moving average is $486.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

