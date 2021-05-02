$765.87 Million in Sales Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will announce sales of $765.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $759.20 million to $772.50 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $730.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. 538,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,803. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

