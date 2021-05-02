$77.84 Million in Sales Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post sales of $77.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.37 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $83.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $309.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $312.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $302.79 million, with estimates ranging from $297.30 million to $308.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%.

NASDAQ:AMSF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.08. 131,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,961. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $53.90 and a 1 year high of $70.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 291,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

