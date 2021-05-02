$783.06 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post $783.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $757.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $811.20 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $699.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $150.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $99.11 and a 12-month high of $153.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.48%.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

