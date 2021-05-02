$8.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will post sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.20 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $6.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $30.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.01 billion to $30.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $32.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.26 billion to $33.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.92. 4,866,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,751. The company has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.81. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

