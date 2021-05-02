81996 (MDA.TO) (MDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.49) by C($0.62). The business had revenue of C$608.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$586.24 million.

TSE MDA opened at C$16.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -444.44. 81996 has a 1 year low of C$14.05 and a 1 year high of C$18.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$45.69.

MDA has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank set a C$24.00 price target on 81996 (MDA.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 81996 (MDA.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$17.00 target price on the stock.

Earnings History for 81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA)

