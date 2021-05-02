$86.41 Million in Sales Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will post sales of $86.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.90 million and the lowest is $83.10 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $88.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $343.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.10 million to $356.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $325.58 million, with estimates ranging from $298.40 million to $343.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMST. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

HMST stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.84. 142,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,328. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $94,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,151.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,530.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in HomeStreet by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,459,000 after buying an additional 320,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 146,925 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 244,668 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 266,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

