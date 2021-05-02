$879.87 Million in Sales Expected for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) This Quarter

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to report $879.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STERIS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $890.00 million and the lowest is $870.80 million. STERIS reported sales of $822.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $211.02 on Thursday. STERIS has a 52-week low of $138.66 and a 52-week high of $216.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.64 and a 200 day moving average of $189.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STERIS (STE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for STERIS (NYSE:STE)

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit