$879.87 Million in Sales Expected for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to report $879.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STERIS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $890.00 million and the lowest is $870.80 million. STERIS reported sales of $822.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STERIS.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $211.02 on Thursday. STERIS has a 52-week low of $138.66 and a 52-week high of $216.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.64 and a 200 day moving average of $189.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STERIS (STE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.