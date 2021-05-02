888’s (EIHDF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EIHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 888 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded 888 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 888 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

EIHDF stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. 888 has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

