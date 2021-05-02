$9.62 Million in Sales Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post sales of $9.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.97 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $44.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.64 million to $51.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $40.08 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $43.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000.

Immatics stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.22. 262,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,502. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. Immatics has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

