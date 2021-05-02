$91.59 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to post sales of $91.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.17 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $93.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $363.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.20 million to $376.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $366.08 million, with estimates ranging from $356.75 million to $382.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EGBN shares. G.Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

