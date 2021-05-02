$922.25 Million in Sales Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will announce sales of $922.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $942.40 million and the lowest is $908.26 million. GFL Environmental reported sales of $694.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

