99,030 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after buying an additional 1,192,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,936,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after acquiring an additional 965,567 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 816,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $82.26 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $83.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

